OTC:LRTNF Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Pure Gold Mining Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- Certain directors of Pure Gold Mining Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTC: LRTNF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Pure Gold Mining Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Canadian based Pure Gold Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. On March 28, 2022, pre-market, Pure Gold Mining Inc. announced that its mining operations and production had been negatively impacted as a result of its inability to maintain access to high-confidence, high-grade slopes. Further, the press release provided updates on several of its operational initiatives purportedly aimed at improving mine operations and reducing costs, revealing that it had experienced severe mine planning and scheduling deficiencies that negatively impacted its operations in 2021. Finally, the press release revealed that to fund its operations and to service the interest on its debt, the Company needed to seek additional financing.



Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTC: LRTNF) declined from $0.707 per share on February 28, 2022, to as low as $0.1525 per share on April 12, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTC: LRTNF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.