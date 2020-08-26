OTC:MEOBF Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws at Mesoblast Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Mesoblast Limited in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTC: MEOBF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Mesoblast Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Australia based Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. On August 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing materials for the August 13, 2020 meeting of the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, at which the FDA will review and discuss Mesoblast's marketing application for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients. The FDA briefing documents stated that it is "unclear" whether the study results supporting Mesoblast's application are "relevant" to the proposed indication for use.



Those who purchased shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTC: MEOBF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.