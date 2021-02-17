OTC:MEOBF Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Mesoblast Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- An investigation was announced over breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Mesoblast Limited.



Investors who are current long term investors in Mesoblast Limited (OTC: MEOBF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: MEOBF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Mesoblast Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: MEOBF stocks, concerns whether certain Mesoblast Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that comparative analyses between Mesoblast's Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory aGVHD due to design differences between the four studies, that, as a result, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies, that, as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



