OTC:PKKFF Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Montreal, Canada based Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. On October 4, 2021, market researcher Grizzly Research published a report alleging discrepancies in Tenet's business practices. The report alleged, in relevant part, that: (1) Tenet's acquisition of Heartbeat, a Chinese insurance product management and brokerage platform, was mired in suspicious dealings, in which Tenet paid a company that was not the registered owner of Heartbeat; (2) the actual registered owner of Heartbeat reported zero revenues in 2019 and 2020; and (3) Tenet's statements regarding Heartbeat's growth since 2020 were not substantiated by basic facts, including the fact that Heartbeat's website did not go live until 5 days after Tenet's acquisition. Shares of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) declined from $12.00 per share on September 8, 2021, to $5.62 per share on December 3, 2021.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) common shares between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose



- that Tenet Fintech did not own 51% of Asia Synergy Financial Capital Ltd. ("ASFC") through Wuxi Aorong,



- that Tenet Fintech did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement,



- that Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform,



- that the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition,



- that Tenet Fintech faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations,



- that the "recent disclosure guidance" was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to Tenet Fintech's uplisting,



- that as such, Tenet Fintech knew or should have known that its 40-F submission was deficient,



- that Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to Tenet Fintech,



- that Tenet Fintech, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler,



- that in light of the foregoing, and in consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Tenet Fintech insiders, the Company's acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests,



- that there is no evidence Huayan ever owned the Heartbeat platform or that it transferred the asset to Huike,



- that the largest ASFC shareholder had his shares frozen due to court sanctions,



- and that the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related-party transaction.



