OTC:PTRAQ, Formerly NASDAQ:PTRA Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 12, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Proterra Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 12, 2023in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Proterra Inc. (OTC: PTRAQ, formerly NASDAQ: PTRA).



Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares shares of Proterra Inc. (OTC: PTRAQ, formerly NASDAQ: PTRA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2023. Proterra Inc. (OTC: PTRAQ, formerly NASDAQ: PTRA) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Proterra Inc. (OTC: PTRAQ, formerly NASDAQ: PTRA) common shares between August 2, 2022 to March 15, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 2, 2022 to March 15, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and that the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.



On August 12, 2023, Proterra Inc filed for bankruptcy.



Those who purchased shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.