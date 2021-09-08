OTC:RCAR Investor Notice: Deadline on September 14, 2021 in Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 14, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR).



Investors who purchased shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 14, 2021. OTC: RCAR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) common shares between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company's stock price, that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party's promotional materials, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were defective, and as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.