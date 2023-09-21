OTC:RIDEQ Investor Alert: Deadline on September 25, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 25, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTC: RIDEQ).



Investors who purchased shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTC: RIDEQ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 25, 2023. Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTC: RIDEQ) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTC: RIDEQ) common shares between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023, the defendants repeatedly made and/or caused Lordstown to make false and/or misleading statements about Lordstown's relationship with Foxconn suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



