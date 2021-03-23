OTC:SMICY Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Certain directors of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: SMICY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: SMICY stocks, concerns whether certain Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was an "unacceptable risk" that equipment supplied to SMIC would be used for military purposes, that SMIC was foreseeably at risk of facing U.S. restrictions, that as a result of restrictions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, certain of SMIC's suppliers would need "difficult-to-obtain" individual export licenses, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



