OTC:SMICY Shareholder Notice: Deadline on February 8, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on February 8, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY).



Investors who purchased shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 8, 2021. OTC: SMICY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) common shares between April 23, 2020 and September 26, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 23, 2020 and September 26, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was an "unacceptable risk" that equipment supplied to SMIC would be used for military purposes, that SMIC was foreseeably at risk of facing U.S. restrictions, that as a result of restrictions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, certain of SMIC's suppliers would need "difficult-to-obtain" individual export licenses, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



