OTC:SNANF Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Sona Nanotech Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Certain directors of Sona Nanotech Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTC: SNANF) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: SNANF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sona Nanotech Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: SNANF stocks, concerns whether certain Sona Nanotech Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that it was unreasonable for Sona to represent that it could receive results from field studies of its COVID-19 antigen test within a month, that Sona's positive statements about its COVID-19 antigen test were unfounded as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would deprioritize emergency use authorization approval of Sona's antigen test finding it did not meet "the public health need" criterion, that it was unreasonable for Sona to believe that data gathered over such a short period of time would be sufficient for approval of its antigen test by either the FDA or Health Canada, that Sona would have to withdraw its submission for Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its COVID-19 antigen test as it lacked sufficient clinical data to support approval, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTC: SNANF) have certain options



