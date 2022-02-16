OTC:TCEHY Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Tencent Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Certain directors of Tencent Holdings Limited are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: TCEHY) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Tencent Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: TCEHY stocks, concerns whether certain Tencent Holdings Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) shares to public shareholders after confidentially learning that Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position in Tencent Music. The plaintiff further alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses by trading in this alleged material non-public information and that, according to subsequent media reports, the defendants unloaded large block trades consisting of shares of Archegos' doomed bets, including billions worth of Tencent Music securities, late Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the Archegos story reached the public, sending Tencent Music's stock into a complete tailspin.



Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) declined from $82.85 per share on March 22, 2021 to $76.60 per share on March 24, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



