OTC:TCEHY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Tencent Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Certain directors of Tencent Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tencent Holdings Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. On March 12, 2021, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Tencent Faces Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals," reporting that "China's top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down" on Ant Group Co. As a result, the Company would "probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance, and payments services."



