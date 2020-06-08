OTC:TSRYY Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Treasury Wine Estates Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Treasury Wine Estates Limited in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Treasury Wine Estates Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Melbourne, Australia based Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.



Treasury Wine Estates Limited reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $2.42 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2018, to over $2.88 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2019, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods increased from $360.3 million to $419.5 million.



On January 28, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that "based on our revised full year forecast our growth rate in F20 will be lower than previously guided" driven by "underperformance in our US results." Further, TWE noted that the "Americas reported a 17% decline in EBITS to $98.3m and an EBITS margin of 16.1%" due to a "loss of execution momentum" and "the persistence of challenging conditions in the US wine market."



Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTC: TSRYY) declined from $12.43 per share on January 17, 2020 to as low as $4.88 per share on March 18, 2020.



