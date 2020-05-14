OTC:USAT Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at USA Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Certain directors of USA Technologies, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain USA Technologies, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Malvern, PA based USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. On October 9, 2019, post-market, USA Technologies filed a Form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advising investors that the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2015 and June 30, 2016, and for the fiscal quarters and year-to-date ended September 30, 2016, December 31, 2016, and March 31, 2017, should no longer be relied upon.



USA Technologies, Inc. further advised investors that the Company's annual report for fiscal year 2019 contained restated financial data for the foregoing periods. The Company cited "significant financial reporting issues" that "resulted in further adjustments to the Company's previously issued or prior years' unissued financial statements, and related to revenue recognition, deferred income tax accounting, sales tax reserves, reserves for bad debts, inventory reserves, sale-leaseback accounting, balance sheet classification of preferred stock, and other matters."



