OTC:VRUS Investor Notice: Deadline on June 22, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Verus International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on June 22, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Verus International, Inc. (OTC: VRUS).



Investors who purchased shares of Verus International, Inc. (OTC: VRUS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 22, 2021.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Verus International, Inc. (OTC: VRUS) common shares between June 17, 2019 and October 8, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 17, 2019 and October 8, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Verus lacked the requisite resources, infrastructure and/or expertise to exploit its Big League Foods brand and its Major League Baseball (MLB) license, that the Company issues in production ramp-up were not fully resolved to enable the Company to fulfill customer orders, that as a result, the Company's prospects and outlook were not as represented, that the Company's internal controls for financial reporting and accounting were not sufficient with specific respect to stock-based compensation and classification of equity instruments, that as a result, the Company's financial results, outlook and prospects were materially worse than represented, and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Verus International, Inc. (OTC: VRUS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



