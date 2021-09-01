OTC:VWAGY Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Volkswagen AG

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Volkswagen AG was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: VWAGY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Volkswagen AG over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: VWAGY stocks, concerns whether certain Volkswagen AG directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle, that Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion", and that as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



