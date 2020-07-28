OTC:YAYO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by YayYo, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible securities laws violations by YayYo, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of YayYo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by YayYo, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Beverly Hills, CA based YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. On or about November 14, 2019, YayYo, Inc. sold about 2.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $4.00 a share raising nearly $ 10.5 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, YayYo, Inc. shares declined to as low as $0.20 per share on July 08, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of YayYo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



