Fast Market Research recommends "Other Dairy in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Health and wellness was one of the main trends in other dairy in 2013. Consumers are increasingly aware of food allergies, lactose intolerance and various other health problems, and try to prevent them by changing their eating habits. Consumers continue to switch from dairy-based to soy-based desserts in order to limit their intake of lactose. Soy-based desserts is expected to register an increase of 4% in retail volume terms and 5% in current value terms in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Ferrero remains the leading branded player in a fragmented competitive landscape in other dairy; expected to reach a 31% value share in 2013. This leadership can be attributed to strong brands such as Kinder Choco Fresh, Fetta al Latte, Paradiso and Pingui. Danone and Parmalat are expected to rank second and third, followed by Lactalis and Granarolo. Kinder brands focus on daily pleasure and boast a powerful image, an excellent distribution network which provides great visibility against other companies within chilled snacks, as well as being well-established in Italians' consumption.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Other dairy is set to register a rather sluggish performance over the forecast period, with a stable constant value CAGR of 1%. Soy-based desserts is predicted to remain one of the best-performing categories in retail volume and constant value terms in the forecast period. This will mainly be driven by consumers showing more interest in alternative dairy products, especially for health reasons, such as lactose intolerance.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Other Dairy industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Other Dairy industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Other Dairy in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Other Dairy in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- How are volatile farmgate prices for milk impacting retail prices and sales performance?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dairy Ingredients Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Dairy Product Markets in the World to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Slovakia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Ukraine to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Peru to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in New Zealand to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Spain to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Hong Kong to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in Hungary to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape