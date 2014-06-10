Fast Market Research recommends "Other Dairy in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Soft economic conditions in 2013 amidst the global environment and general elections in Malaysia are seeing consumers focusing more time on their work for fear of losing their jobs. This in turn is seeing them juggling a more hectic lifestyle and demanding convenient meal solutions. The easy preparation of pasta thus aptly suffices this demand from consumers and is expected to boost the category's performance in 2013. Furthermore, pasta is deemed to be healthy, raising consumers' interests in it during 2013.
Competitive Landscape
San Remo Macaroni Co Pty Ltd leads pasta with a 56% value share in 2013, with it witnessing the strongest increase in value share from 2012. The established presence of the player is one key contributor as consumers favour it for its trusted product quality and tastes. Wide distribution of the brand also allows consumers easy accessibility to products, as well as creating good awareness of the brand.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, pasta is expected to clock a positive constant value performance though at a slowdown versus the review period as pasta peak's demand was in over review period. In addition, consumers are projected to have more options to dine out at restaurants for pasta.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Pasta industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Pasta industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Pasta in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Pasta in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- Will retail sales suffer as economic prospects improve and consumers move back to eating out rather than cooking at home?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
- Are consumers moving from traditionally dried variants to more innovative chilled formats?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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