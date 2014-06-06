New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The positive growth of the other dairy category as a whole was at least partly driven by the strong performance of fromage frais and quark, which posted a 19% current value increase in 2013. Growth in this category was due to consumer interest in healthy products. Included in this category is curd, which is considered to be beneficial in terms of healthy bone development. This product is a favourite filling for home-made bakery products in Russia. The growing availability of such products and the appearance of value-added variants, such as small curd portions with jam, is resulting in the attraction of a wider audience.
Competitive Landscape
In GBO terms, Groupe Danone (which owns a number of brands under various NBOs) remained the leading player in other dairy, registering a 20% value share in 2013. The company faces strong competition from PepsiCo In (present with a range of brands offered under the leading NBO Wimm-Bill-Dann Produkty Pitania OAO), posted a 19% value share in 2013. Both companies hold strong positions due to their establishment of major brands, a strong presence within modern grocery retailers and the operation of numerous manufacturing facilities across the country. They both actively invest in promotions and thus are able to attract more consumer attention to new product launches.
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Industry Prospects
Health concerns, alongside a tendency to enjoy indulgence products, will remain the main factors influencing the development of the other dairy category. The low sales base of such categories as shelf stable dairy-based desserts will support the overall performance of other dairy in the forecast period. The traditional preference for products such as cream and evaporated milk within the Russian diet will also contribute to the positive development of other dairy.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Other Dairy industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Other Dairy industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Other Dairy in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
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