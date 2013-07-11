"Other Dairy in South Korea" Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Current value sales of other dairy are expected to decline by 5% and as a result will reach Won21.8 billion in 2012. Already witnessing declining value sales, in 2011, controversy continued to surround coffee whiteners after Namyang Dairy Products released an advertisement that implied that existing coffee whiteners were harmful to consumers. Although the advertisement mentioned coffee whiteners used in instant coffee, consumers started to be concerned about consuming coffee whiteners in...
Euromonitor International's Other Dairy in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed/Evaporated Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Other Dairy in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Korea
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- Dairy in South Korea
- Dairy in South Africa
- Dairy Product Market in South Africa
- Dairy Product Market in South Korea
- Dairy Packaging in South Africa
- Other Dairy in China
- Other Dairy in India