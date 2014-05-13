New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Other dairy products is set to post retail value growth of 5% in 2013 to reach Ps11.5 billion. Consumption of other dairy products in the Philippines was driven by aggressive marketing campaigns by manufacturers. The category also welcomed the addition of more innovative products focused on enhancing the consumer experience and maintaining customer interest. In general, trial purchases are being generated, which are expected to keep the category vibrant over the year.
Euromonitor International's Other Dairy in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed/Evaporated Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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