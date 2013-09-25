Other Hot Drinks in Germany - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Other Hot Drinks in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Premiumisation is one of the key trends that can be observed in other hot drinks in Germany, as in tea. With this on-going trend, other hot drinks registered stronger value growth in 2012 than the review period average. Retail volume sales rose slightly by 1% while retail value sales increased by 4% due to higher unit prices.
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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