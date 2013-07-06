Other Hot Drinks in the Czech Republic - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Other Hot Drinks in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks continued to account for a large 75% share of total volume sales in 2012. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks performed relatively well with a slight increase in total volume sales, benefitting from the fact that the birth rate in the Czech Republic was high in the middle of the review period, and this reflects the fact that children are the main consumers.
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Focus - The Hot Drinks Market in Czech Republic, to 2016
- Hot Drinks in the Czech Republic
- Other Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in the UK
- Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic