Other Hot Drinks in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Study Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Other Hot Drinks in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Other hot drinks continued to grow in 2012 as more expatriates returned to the United Arab Emirates as the economy recovered along with their children, which boosted the overall number of children in the country. This, in turn, pushed sales of chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks, which are primarily targeted at children. In addition, heavy advertising on the main television channels from the leading brand Nesquik also boosted overall growth. Rising health awareness in the country, with many...
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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