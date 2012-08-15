Other Pet Food in Canada - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Other Pet Food in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Pet food had -1% volume decline in 2011 to reach 5,500 tonnes, while value growth was modest at 1%, reaching C$75 million. While it continued to suffer from falling demand, the rate of decline slowed during the review period due to the growing popularity of reptiles and small mammals in Canadian households. According to trade sources, demand for small mammals including rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, grew significantly in the review period due to their ease of care and lower maintenance...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
