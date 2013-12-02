"Other Pet Food in Turkey" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- In 2013, other pet food's overall current value sales are expected to continue to decline. The negative growth trend in the category started from 2008 with the bird flu epidemic, which discouraged people from owning birds. The negative trend was further stimulated by the hit of the economic crisis from 2009 when keeping a fish aquarium became an expensive hobby. Consequently, the category is expected to see declining value sales at the end of the review period, although at a lower rate of 7%...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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