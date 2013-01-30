Other Systems: Powerful Novel by Elizabeth Guizzetti Exposes Toll of Fictional Forced Breeding Program

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary world. However, local author Elizabeth Guizzetti is opening a new door to the genre by creating character driven multi-world fiction that seeks to grab readers’ emotions.



Indeed her latest release, ‘Other Systems’ achieves this to a tee. Garnering a growing and dedicated readership, the novel examines loss and struggle in a totally new and out-of-this-world light.



Synopsis:



‘Other Systems’ explores the loss of identity, friends and family due to a forced breeding program and time dilation.



Humans have begun to sprawl across the known galaxy, however without an influx of human DNA, the planet Kipos has eleven generations before it reaches failure. Genetic experiments have failed and "defective" genetic material is moving through the population. It takes over two centuries to get to Earth and back at near light speed.



Other Systems follows Abby, a stargazing Earthling, who sees opportunity in Kipos’s need. After medical, intelligence, and physiological testing, She and her younger siblings, Jin and Orchid, are offered transportation. They leave the safety of their family with the expectation of good jobs, kindhearted spouses, and the opportunity for higher education. When Abby wakes up on Kipos, Jin cannot be found. Orchid is ripped from her arms as Abby is sold to a dull-eyed man with a sterilized wife. To survive, Abby must learn the differences in culture and language using the only thing that is truly hers on this new world: her analytical mind. To escape her captors, she'll join a planetary survey team and discover yet another way of life.



As the author explains, her novel showcases the true power of the human mind.



“Abby is an intelligent protagonist that grows through the course of the novel. Even though life has sometimes not turned out as planned, she uses her mind--not violence--in order to find a way out of her problems,” says Guizzetti.



Continuing, “While most of the novel is written from Abby's perspective; five breaks focus on Cole Alekos - an owner of one the private space fleets and father of three. These breaks in the story show advances in technology, the variable nature of time, and effects of genetic experiments and Earthlings on society.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Fun and realistic Sci-Fi book. I enjoyed the characters and beautifully described worlds. I could not wait to read what the characters would experience next. Guizzetti makes me wonder where my world will take me,” says John W. Masterson, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Carise, was equally as impressed. She said, “Time and again I kept thinking, "Whoa! How many months, maybe years, of research did she have to do to come up with this stuff?"



With the book’s popularity expected to rise, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



‘Other Systems’, published by 48Fourteen, is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and 48Fourteen.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: other-systems.com



About the Author: Elizabeth Guizzetti

Elizabeth Guizzetti began her career as an artist. She has created three graphic novels and a comic book series. Other Systems is her first published novel.



Other Systems was inspired by NASA's Kepler mission (the search for other Earthlike Planets) and the idea that once humans colonize another planets that we will change into something else.



Guizzetti currently lives in Seattle with her husband and two dogs.