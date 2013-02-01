Otolift Montascale Is the New Leader for Stairlifts

Milano, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Otolift Montascale Disabili , controlled by the family Otto Ooms, is a company specialized in the development, production and sale of stair lifts and stair lifts of high quality. Established in 1891 Otolift Stairlifts can boast many years of experience and a thorough understanding of customer needs. Achievements Otolift Stairlifts follow the current standard of design and are characterized by high levels of ergonomics. Research and attention to quality and the environment are reflected by the European certification ISO 9001.



At the forefront in the search for innovative solutions Otolift Stairlifts knows that it is not enough to make a good product to make a difference. Excellence, safety and durability are the result of technological innovation, attention to detail and constant attention to the needs of people with permanent or temporary disabilities.



Its new range of stairlifts, now available in Italy, it is in fact made up of three product lines, called "ONE", "TWO" and "PARALLEL", a real trip aces available to customers who want to choose the best possible solution in relation to their specific needs and preferences, in a comprehensive and versatile.



Should be noted that, throughout the world, manufacturers of stairlifts differ essentially according to the type of product used: double rail and monorail. Each of these choices has specific technical advantages as a function of the different types of solution that the customer requires. With new product lines, OTOLIFT is now the only company able to offer a range of solutions at the highest level, which includes both systems, both monorail and double rail, providing the user with the widest choice and customization, with the support of qualified and "impartial" Consultants Otolift.



The availability of already known solutions for indoor and outdoor, for straight and curved stairs that allow you to solve cases more "difficult" (including the spiral staircase), it was further extended by focusing even greater attention to issues "technical "that should be taken into account at the stage of planning.



In particular, the problems related to the width of the scale, to its shape, the inclination to be overcome, etc.. and the opportunity to place the rail on the side of the scale more suitable and convenient for the user, can be more effectively addressed by choosing the monorail or the double rail.



