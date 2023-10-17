NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Otome Games Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Otome Games market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Idea Factory (Japan), Hunex (Japan), Koei Tecmo Holdings (Japan), Sakevisual (United States), D3 Publisher (Japan), Hanako Games (Germany), Papegames (China), Netease (China), Tencent Games (China), Otomate (Malaysia), Konami Holdings (Japan), Quinrose (Japan), Sunsoft (Japan), Ntt Solmare (Japan).



Otome Game is a Japanese computer game genre that focuses on Female-Oriented Stories. The Games Are Often Targeted towards Women and Have Romantic Themes, But There also are Some Otome Games That don't target Romance in the slightest degree. The Term "Otome" Means "Maiden" In Japanese, Which Is Why These Games Are Sometimes Called "Maidens' Games. Since Then, Several Other Companies Have Developed Their Own Versions Of this sort of computer game. Otome Games are around for several Years, but they've Only Recently Become Popular in Japan. The foremost Common form of Otome Game is termed An "Eroge".



Market Drivers

- Advancement of Graphics and Technology had created good consumer experience leading to increase in market demand



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of Customized and Modified Skins and Own Virtual Character

- Use of Augments Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in the Game has caused inclination of consumers towards Otome Games



Opportunities:

- Rise in Demand Due To Real-Time Interaction around the World with anyone



Challenges:

- Lack of awareness among masses



Analysis by Type (Adventure Games, Role-Playing Games), By Platform (Android, Ios, Windows, Gaming console, Others), By Age Group (Under 18 Years Old, 18-35 Years Old, Above 35 Years Old)



Idea Factory (Japan), Hunex (Japan), Koei Tecmo Holdings (Japan), Sakevisual (United States), D3 Publisher (Japan), Hanako Games (Germany), Papegames (China), Netease (China), Tencent Games (China), Otomate (Malaysia), Konami Holdings (Japan), Quinrose (Japan), Sunsoft (Japan), Ntt Solmare (Japan)

The regional analysis of Global Otome Games Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



