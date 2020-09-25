OTT Content Security Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2020 - 2030 and Focusing on Top Key Players - INKA Entworks, Viaccess-Orca, Muvi LLC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- OTT content security is elongated as 'over the top' for delivery of TV content and film through internet. It does not require viewers or user to subscribe to the satellite pay service or their traditional. Today, OTT content security market is much larger with higher demand from users worldwide since they are increasingly shifting from pay-TV and traditional broadcasting to the modern and the trending OTT streaming services. The OTT content today is everywhere and is much in demand from the availability of several devices that supports online streaming of different content. The right holders require their precious content completely secure. This requires multi-disciplinary approach for security. For the service providers the protection of content is basically regarding revenue security and monetizing their rights.



In a multi-screen environment securing the content, is extremely challenging for the service providers. There are 6 major techniques of securing the OTT content. Protecting the content is not less than securing the bottom line. Multi-screen OTT service requires multi-DRM (Digital Rights Management) service. Also, flexibility is another major technique for proactive security. Digital Rights Management can be of utmost use beyond just security. Service providers can also secure their OTT content with watermarks and fingerprints. Greater quality comes with warrantee for optimal security.



Major Key Players of the OTT Content Security Market are:

Synamedia, Akamai Technologies, INKA Entworks, Viaccess-Orca, Muvi LLC, Verimatrix, Inc., ABV International Pte. Ltd., and NAGRA, among others.



The ongoing shift from the traditional cable network to OTT platforms has created huge opportunities for players in this market space as OTT demands continue to rise globally. Rising subscription-based video-on-demand services, developments in content, and the growing demand for live streaming are supplementing the growth of the market. However, with the rapid growth in the OTT market, security threats continue to develop, creating the need to enhance security among OTT and content providers. For instance, SQL injection, DNS attack, DDoS attack, Pirated content, Website damage, and XXS attack are some of the key security breaches that continue to affect service providers.



Token authentication, watermarking, enhanced proxy detection, media encryption, and HTTPs are some of the key solutions being provided by the OTT security companies. For instance, HTTPs are widely utilized for content streaming. This helps content platforms to ensure that the servers and clients are authenticated with one another and that the connection established between them is always secure. Furthermore, the traffic, along with the metadata between the server and the clients, is encrypted to make the entire streaming session secure. Similarly, watermarking is also a common process for embedding metadata inside the target digital content. Although watermarking does not prevent the content from being stolen, it can track and find unauthorized access and copyright infringement. For instance, Forensic Watermarking solution from Pallycon inserts invisible user-specific information in real-time to video content, allowing content service providers to track the distributor from illegally distributed content.



Major Types of OTT Content Security Market covered are:

Theft Prevention,

Access Protection

Secure Communication



Major Solution of OTT Content Security Market covered are:

Tokens & Additional Security (Tokens, Entitlement, and HTTPs)

Digital Rights Management (DRM)

Watermarking (Visual Watermarking and Forensic Watermarking)

Geo-restrictions

Enhanced Proxy Detection

Media Encryption



Major OTT Revenue Model of OTT Content Security Market covered are:

Subscription-based

Advertising-based

Transaction-based



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global OTT Content Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the OTT Content Security market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global OTT Content Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the OTT Content Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, OTT Content Security industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



