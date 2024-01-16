OTT Devices and Services Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide OTT Devices and Services Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide OTT Devices and Services market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Amazon (United States), Apple TV (United States), Netflix (United States), Disney Plus (United States), Hulu LLC (United States), Mubi (United Kingdom), Roku Inc (United States), Facebook Inc (United States), CinemaNow (United States) and Indieflix (United States).



OTT known as Over The Top is a streaming service which delivers content over the internet for the viewers. OTT devices are the video streaming devices particularly use for the OTT platforms. It includes Streaming sticks, chrome casts and many other devices. In simple term OTT devices are those which are not desktops, laptops or mobiles but is used to consume OTT content. OTT is a relatively new phenomenon, there is a huge amount of growth potential. As more people cut the cord and move towards online-only media consumption, the way to reach these consumers will increasingly be via OTT services. OTT services are typically monetized via paid subscriptions, but there are exceptions. For example, some OTT platforms might offer in-app purchases or advertising.



On 26 march 2021, Amazon India has launched a new Fire TV Stick remote with more presser buttons for OTT apps. The new remote will ship with the latest Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) and is available for pre-order on Amazon.in. The remote is compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd and 3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick Lite. The brand has introduced a couple of updates to our Alexa Voice Remote. The newest version (3rd Gen) features preset buttons for quick access to Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music, plus a guide button to view consolidated channel and program listings from live TV apps.



Influencing Market Trend

- Spark in Growth Due to Covid-19 and Work From Home Situation, Innovation of Fifth Generation (5G) Technology and Access to Immersive Streaming Technology for OTT



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand of Online Video Entertainment Platform, Increasing Number of New Series and Movies on Online OTT Platform and Rising Demand of Cinema Enthusiasts and Cinema Learner



Opportunities:

- Growth in Entertainment and Media Platform, Rising Growth in Cinema Industry and Growth in Information Technology and Research and Development



Challenges:

- Rising Number of Pirated Sites for Online Video Streaming, Limitation on Video Streaming in OTT Devices and Services, Poor Internet Network Stability and Buffering Issues and Availability of a Smartphone and PCs as a Substitute for a OTT Device



Analysis by Type (Streaming Media Players, Streaming Box, Connected Gaming Console, OTT Set-top Box, Streaming Sticks), Platform (Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops, Tablets, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Subscription (Basic, Standard, Premium)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Amazon (United States), Apple TV (United States), Netflix (United States), Disney Plus (United States), Hulu LLC (United States), Mubi (United Kingdom), Roku Inc (United States), Facebook Inc (United States), CinemaNow (United States) and Indieflix (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global OTT Devices and Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



