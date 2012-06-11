Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Reportreserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Technology Industry.



Over-the-Top (OTT) Internet-delivery has emerged as the fastest growing distribution method of video content in the last year. This has come about as 70% of new consumer electronics purchases are able to connect to the Internet and one in five of homes in advanced markets now have a connected TV set.



A new report from Rider Research called ""OTT Goes Global - A Worldwide Survey of Over-the-Top Video Services"" sets out to document the current OTT market.



By 2015, it is estimated that the market value for Internet-connected TVs will be worth $95 billion and will represent more than 25% of the overall connected device market.



Add this to all the smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TV adapters, PCs, DVRs and game consoles and it is not hard to see the huge demands that consumers are placing on accessing OTT apps, music, movies and TV shows.



We know that in one month alone (October 2011), 42 billion videos and 8 billion advertisements were watched via OTT and web sources.

But how will OTT develop over the coming months and years? What are the opportunities and threats posed by OTT? And as a result, will users “cut the cord” from traditional pay TV companies and go it alone with just a broadband connection?



All this and answers to other questions can be found in “OTT Goes Global - A Worldwide Survey of Over-the-Top Video Services”.



Through 91 pages, the report gives:

- A country-by-country analysis by population, age break down, established OTT services, estimated numbers total internet users.

- A brief explanation and service break down of the world's existing OTT models.

- An examination of available forecasts, statistics and data in the Consumer Electronics, Broadband and Content industry to estimate OTT size and values.

- Conclusions and future analysis.



