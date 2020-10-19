OTT Streaming Market 2020 Rising Trends and Business Insights - Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global OTT streaming market is expected grow from $104.11 billion in 2019 to $161.37 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.0%. The exponential growth is mainly due to the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak during which the subscription to various OTT streaming channels and viewership has increased. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $169.4 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 14.0% from 2021.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google.



The threat from piracy and illegal streaming is a key factor hindering the growth of the OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market. Streaming live TV channels leads to the OTT players' bulk of traffic. They are also subject to privacy concerns in live streaming. OTT players are finding it increasingly difficult to monitor piracy and illegal streaming with the growth of broadband. The illegal sale of video content in 2019 cost the industry $9.1bn, with analysts predicting it would hit $12.5bn by 2024. Even though Digital Rights Management (DRM), allowing copyright owners to decide how and by whom their copyright can be accessed, has always been the go-to-choice for delivering content securely and preventing piracy, the fact remains that it is often not sufficient. Motivated attackers also find ways to get information published. Therefore, the threat from piracy and illegal streaming is expected to limit the growth of the OTT streaming market.



In March 2019, The Walt Disney Company, a media and entertainment conglomerate acquired 21st Century Fox for $71 billion and now owns Hotstar. Through this acquisition, Hotstar is now rebranded as Disney+Hotstar localising Disney+ movies and shows by dubbing or adding subtitles in Indian languages. Hotstar is an over-the-top streaming service owned by Novi Digital Entertainment, a subsidiary of Star India.



