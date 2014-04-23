Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index - Worldwide Country Rankings, Market Drivers and Positioning Strategies market report to its offering

Summary

A new report by Pyramid Research, 'OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index: Worldwide Country Rankings, Market Drivers and Positioning Strategies,' examines the growth potential of OTT video services worldwide, providing insight into the opportunity to derive value from them. In order to assess the strength of the OTT video opportunity in different countries, Pyramid Research has especially for this study developed the proprietary 'OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index.' The 50 main markets of the world are ranked across a number of quantitative and qualitative indicators, providing an effective framework for an assessment of which ones offer the best opportunity for OTT video service providers and a methodical identification of growth markets.



Key Findings

- The largest markets - primarily China, Russia, Mexico and Brazil among emerging markets, and the US and Japan among developed markets - will provide the most attractive opportunities for OTTs.

- The ability to derive value from premium content and the rich HD and 4K formats will be critical to the success of OTTs: Given the low margins in the OTT video business, effective monetization of premium content and formats is critical to boosting revenue.

- Country-level content and regulatory frameworks will also be critical to the success of OTT: Digital content release windows, regulatory frameworks - including neutrality regulations and market-specific rules for the provision of video services - the extent of piracy, OTT taxation and other local factors all go into assessing the OTT opportunity in a given market.

- The revenue opportunity will be greater in the markets where 4G services are better established: These are the markets where mobile operators are able to more effectively target online video services to their customers.

- We expect favorable infrastructural conditions to make CEE a hotspot for OTT video: Russia and the other major CEE markets have benefited and will continue to benefit from state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure and high-speed connections.



Synopsis

The OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index research report assesses the strength of the OTT video opportunity across the 50 countries covered by Pyramid Research's Media Forecasts. The report and the index show an overall level of market attractiveness that can be easily used to pinpoint how any of these markets across the world fares on a variety of issues, from broadband infrastructure to pay-TV market dynamics, content licensing and regulatory frameworks.



The report is based on Pyramid Research's OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index, a country-level quantitative index constructed specifically for this report. The Index is a composite rating of countries based on their scores in three subindexes - OTT Readiness, OTT Intensity and Local Factors. Each subindex further consists of 3-4 quantitative and qualitative indicators, comprising country-level broadband and pay-TV markets as well as socioeconomic indicators.

The resulting Index shows an overall level of attractiveness that can easily be used to pinpoint how markets across the world fare on a variety of key factors, from pay-TV demand and growth trajectories to the status of their broadband infrastructure, regulations and content licensing frameworks.



The index results are grouped around a number of key themes, which are discussed and analyzed in order to explain how the OTT video opportunity is taking shape across different global markets. These key themes include: The importance of addressing large broadband markets to build scalable businesses; The factors guiding the formation of online video audiences; The drivers behind the revenue opportunity in different markets; The role of content licensing and regulatory frameworks in the viability and success of OTT initiatives.



Section 1 of the report explains the methodology used in the Index. Section 2 is a strategic analysis of the results of the OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index. Section 3 is a strategic analysis of the emerging-markets results of the OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index. Section 4 provides key takeaways of the Index rankings.



ReasonsToBuy

- The global OTT attractiveness rankings resulting from the Index shows an overall level of market attractiveness, which can be easily used to pinpoint how any market across the world fares on a variety of issues, from broadband infrastructure to pay-TV market dynamics, content licensing and regulatory frameworks.

- The diversity of data used to construct the Index makes it possible to identify which markets globally can be most appealing to OTT providers, and to understand the socioeconomic strengths and weaknesses that boost or burden the OTT opportunity in each.

- The report provides a deep dive into the key drivers behind the uptake of OTT video services in emerging markets, including Latin America (focusing on Brazil and Mexico), Central and Eastern Europe, (focusing on Russia), Asia-Pacific (China) and the Middle East region.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help pay-TV operators, telcos, pure-play OTTs and investors in different regions identify and assess opportunities to deploy OTT video services.



Companies Mentioned



Netflix, Hulu.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153158/ott-video-market-attractiveness-index-worldwide-country-rankings-market-drivers-and-positioning-strategies.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###