Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "OTT Video Market Insights, to 2027"



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Netflix (United States), Iqiyi (China), MyTV SUPER (China), Letv (China), Viu (Hong Kong), Weixin (China), Anyplex Hong Kong Limited (Hong Kong), Google Voice (United States), Future TV Co Ltd (ICNTV) (China), Skype (United States).



Scope of the Report of OTT Video

OTT (over the top) video is the audio, video delivered over internet without the participation of multiple operator system operators (MSO) in the control or distribution of the content which contains users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service like a Comcast or Time Warner Cable. OTT is classified into three different revenue models such as SVOD (subscription-based services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu), AVOD (free and ad-supported services such as Crackle) and TVOD (transactional services such as iTunes, Video on Demand and Amazon Instant Video). Phones, smart TV, set-top box and gaming consoles are the OTT devices.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Devices, Non-Mobile Device), Application (Commercial Use, Home Use), Platform (Smart Devices, Gaming Consoles, Set Top Box and Laptop, Tablet & Desktop)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Digitalization across the Globe

Up surging Audience for Smart Mobile Videos



Market Trends:

Introduction to Online Virtual Reality Enabled Broadcasting

Improved Internet Connectivity



Opportunities:

Provides Multi-Platform Support

On demand streaming



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



