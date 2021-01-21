Ott Video Market to See Huge Growth: Netflix, Iqiyi, MyTV SUPER, Letv

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Ott Video Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ott Video Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ott Video. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Netflix (United States), Iqiyi (China), MyTV SUPER (China), Letv (China), Viu (Hong Kong), Weixin (China), Anyplex Hong Kong Limited (Hong Kong), Google Voice (United States), Future TV Co Ltd (ICNTV) (China) and Skype (United States)

OTT (over the top) video is the audio, video delivered over internet without the participation of multiple operator system operators (MSO) in the control or distribution of the content which contains users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service like a Comcast or Time Warner Cable. OTT is classified into three different revenue models such as SVOD (subscription-based services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu), AVOD (free and ad-supported services such as Crackle) and TVOD (transactional services such as iTunes, Video on Demand and Amazon Instant Video). Phones, smart TV, set-top box and gaming consoles are the OTT devices.

The Global Ott Video Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Mobile Devices, Non-Mobile Device), Application (Commercial Use, Home Use), Platform (Smart Devices, Gaming Consoles, Set Top Box and Laptop, Tablet & Desktop)



Market Drivers

- Up surging Audience for Smart Mobile Videos

- Increasing Digitalization across the Globe



Market Trend

- Improved Internet Connectivity

- Introduction to Online Virtual Reality Enabled Broadcasting



Restraints

- Vulnerable to Server Overload

- Complex Subscriber Management



Opportunities

- On demand streaming

- Provides Multi-Platform Support



Challenges

- Lack of Internet Connectivity in Under Developed Regions

- Security Threats



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Ott Video Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Ott Video Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



