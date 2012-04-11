Ottawa-Area Capital Junk to Host Spring Free E-Waste Drop-off Day on April 28

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- What do old computer monitors, ancient fax machines and decades-old stereos have in common? Chances are, everyone has at least one of these items just sitting in the attic, garage or basement gathering dust. Another trait these old electronics share is that they should not be sent to the regular landfill along with the rest of the household garbage. Items like these, as well as keyboards, printers and other similar accessories must be disposed of in a specific and environmentally-friendly way.



The staff at Capital Junk understands all of this. The junk removal Ottawa company helps residential and commercial clients throughout the metropolitan and surrounding areas get rid of all sorts of accumulated clutter every day.



As part of its commitment to the community, on Saturday, April 28, the e-waste removal Ottawa company will host a “Spring Free E-Waste Drop-Off Day.” From 9 to 11 a.m., residents and business owners are welcome to drop off their old e-waste items including televisions, monitors, computer towers, fax machines, keyboards and more.



The event will be held in the parking lot of Stittsville Home Furniture, located at 1609 Stittsville Main Street. Company trucks and bins will be set up, and helpful employees will be on hand to help people unload their unwanted items.



Everyone will be allowed to drop off up to 3 things at absolutely no cost. The friendly staff from Capital Junk will then transport all of the collected items to a local recycling center, where they will be properly disposed of.



Once the event has ended, the staff at Capital Junk will return to what it does every day: helping their customers feel more organized by helping them get rid of their unwanted junk.



“No matter how big or small the items are, Capital Junk can help you unclutter your home, create new space and bring order in to your life,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“So, if you’ve got junk accumulating in your basement, attic, backyard or office and not sure how to get rid of it, call Capital Junk today or book your junk pick-up appointment online and experience for yourself why we are Ottawa’s fastest growing environmentally-friendly junk removal company.”



About Capital Junk

Capital Junk is a full-service junk removal company that serves a variety of both residential and commercial clients throughout Ottawa and the surrounding areas, as well as the Greater Hull region. On April 28, the company will host a “Spring Free E-Waste Drop Off Day” that will allow area residents and business owners to drop off unwanted electronic items like old computers, televisions and more. For more information about the event or the company, please call 613-825-0707 or visit http://www.capitaljunk.ca/