Ottawa IT Services Firm Offers FuelledSecure Backup for Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- No company should ever leave the storage of important data to chance. Hard drives crash and things like floods, earthquakes and fires can happen anywhere at any time. Any business owner who is committed to the success of his business will have a reliable backup and disaster recovery plan.



Harris Computer Services’ FuelledSecure Backup Solution is a backup and disaster recovery service that is designed to keep small and medium sized businesses in the Ottawa area running smoothly. Prescheduled weekly and monthly checkups ensure that all data is properly stored and all systems are operating at the peak of performance.



“We are dedicated to partnering with Ottawa SMBs to provide them with exceptional IT support services,” said owner Ernie Sherman. Having a reliable backup and recovery strategy is a staple service that everyone should have. Harris has provided a service that meets the critical requirements for a backup strategy and keeps the financial considerations aligned with the SMB space.”



Harris Computer Services’ team of skilled, experienced IT professionals is what makes the company a proven leader in the Ottawa technology community. Every day Ottawa small and medium sized businesses benefit from the vast array of knowledge among Harris’ team of IT professionals.



FuelledSecure Backup Solution will greatly enhance the already stellar service that Harris Computer Services’ clients already enjoy.



Contact Harris Computer Services today for all your Ottawa IT support and business consulting needs. (613) 828-9482 info@hcs.ca.