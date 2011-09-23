Ottawa IT Support Firm Goes World-Class With Recent Relocation to Kanata Research Park

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2011 -- Harris Computer Services, founded in 1976, has been a long-standing pillar in Ottawa's history. As far back as many of their clients can remember, they occupied their address on Fitzgerald Rd. The organization has now decided the time has come to pack up their computer equipment and move to their brand new location in the Kanata Research Park in Kanata, Ontario.



The Kanata Research Park is a business park that caters mostly to Information Technology (IT) companies. The new location features mixed-use developments which include state-of-the-art office space, research and development facilities, clean high technology manufacturing, the Marshes Village residential community and the Brookstreet 4-diamond hotel and conference facility -- all in the setting of the 27-hole Marshes Golf Club.



Harris Computer Services wants all their existing clients, as well as potential clients, to be aware of their new address of:



303 Terry Fox Rd, Suite 120

Ottawa ON K2K 3J1

Canada



Main Phone: (613) 828-1280

Service Phone: (613) 828-9482

Fax: (613) 828-1844

Email Ottawa Computer Support



The new setting in Kanata will give clients easy access to Harris Computer Services, no matter what type of transportation they choose, as the Park itself is at the hub of the transportation network for the region. As Ernie Sherman explained, "This facility will provide better space for our “teams” to work more corroboratively together. We are moving from an old outdated space where we worked on 2 floors to a newer space with 1 floor. We have had to expand our Network Operations Centre to facilitate having all Support Team members in one space as we grow our Support Client base."



About Harris Computer Services

When other network support companies put you on hold, Harris Computer Services puts you first. Our world-class customer service and unique partnership approach are a step above the rest, with proactive, personalized network solutions that minimize downtime and maximize productivity.



Harris Computer Services is your Ottawa IT support team. We are ready with the support and expertise to keep you focused on running your business. Call us today to learn more: (613) 828-9482.