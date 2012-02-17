Ottawa IT Support Firm Opens Cloud Lab Showcasing Cloud Solutions

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- Harris Computer Services understands the important role the cloud can play in helping Ottawa businesses. Our Ottawa Cloud computing lab brings the best of all leading cloud technologies together and offers hands-on experience with Microsoft Office365, mobile technologies, tablet computing and many other business IT solutions.



“The cloud offers the perfect platform for a business to prosper,” said HCS president Ernie Sherman. “Our focus is on providing a foundation where business professionals can experience the best of the latest technologies, ask questions of our cloud experts and try the products online before using them in their own offices.”



Cloud solutions such as Office365 are the perfect combination of cutting complexities related to information technology while reducing the overall expense of keeping business IT systems up and running.



Microsoft Office365 offers the best of Microsoft’s business productivity tools. Business owners can now get enterprise solutions for a single monthly price. Leading Microsoft technologies in the Office365 solution include:



- Microsoft Exchange Online

- Microsoft SharePoint Online

- Microsoft Lync

- Microsoft Office Webapps

- Microsoft Office Professional Plus



Businesses in the National Capital region are invited to experience all that the cloud (Office365, Tablet, and Smartphone technology) has to offer. For the environmentally conscious, HCS provides a wide range of services focused on greening the office.



To book your time with Harris’ Ottawa team of cloud specialists call (613) 828 9482.



About Harris Computer Services

For over 35 years Harris Computer Services (HCS) has helped Ottawa business. In that time, our team has honed its breadth of business experience, broad-based IT knowledge and capacity to handle anything. They are fluent and knowledgeable in the latest set of industry-leading hardware, software, and network tools. Together, our team of experts provides managed services, proactive support, and exceptional, immediate customer service. In 2011, Harris Computer Services was honored with the Microsoft Canada and Tech Data Canada TechSelect Partner of the Year award.