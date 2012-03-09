Ottawa Residents Readying for Spring With Junk Removal from Capital Junk

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- With spring approaching and the need for junk removal Ottawa homes and businesses are utilizing online booking for debris and junk removal by Capital Junk. The full-service junk removal company serves residential and commercial customers throughout greater metropolitan Ottawa and surrounding areas.



From spring renovation cleanup to junk removal Ottawa homeowners are turning to Capitaljunk.ca to book expert professional junk removal via their online booking feature. Capital Junk specializes in removing non-hazardous unwanted materials/items from residential and commercial properties throughout Metropolitan Ottawa and its surrounding area. “We remove almost anything non-hazardous located on a home or business property that can be lifted by two people, and we do it with a professional team and equipment,” said Capital Junk CEO Sam Burland.



Equipped with large new model dump trucks, the uniformed and experienced teams bring courtesy, competency, full licensing and insurance to every job for legal hauling of residential and commercial junk. With everything from furniture removal and office clean outs to e-waste removal and appliance disposal, the Capital Junk team members bring all of the necessary tools and equipment to ensure that everything is removed safely and efficiently.



The eco-friendly junk removal Ottawa experts divert up to 70 percent of collected debris to recycling centers or charities with the remaining percentage diverted to a transfer station for further processing and recycling. “One of the biggest aspects of our service is recycling as we fully support the Ottawa community where we all live and work,” said Burland.



Removal rates are based on volume rather than removal time and include all labour, material loading, clean up and all disposal/recycling fees with no hidden costs. The company provides up-front written estimates before any work begins with the option of instant pricing for quarter to full loads. While 24-48 hour or same day arrival time frames are the norm, specific dates and times can be arranged via their online booking schedule. Debris pickup and removal can also be arranged without onsite owner presence. Capital Junk also provides driveway-safe bins with large doors for easy loading that come in a variety of sizes with competitive rates.



About Capital Junk

The Ottawa, Canada-based full service junk removal company removes almost any non-hazardous debris from home and business locations that can be hauled by two men. Their uniformed, licensed and courteous professionals provide onsite written estimates with all loads charged by volume, and they are equipped with new large dump trucks and all necessary tools. The eco-friendly company recycles/donates 70 percent of debris and also rents various size onsite bins via sister company Capital Bins.