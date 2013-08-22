Ottens Flavors Turns to TraceGains for FSMA, GFSI, and HACCP Compliance

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Ottens Flavors was experiencing escalating expectations from its customers. New pressures, including the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the BRC Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and the HACCP, food quality, and food safety audit and compliance requirements put added accountability on Ottens and its global footprint. TraceGains was chosen as a solution to address the volume of suppliers and the data they were generating.



Greg Rowe, Supply Chain Manager for Ottens Flavors commented, “TraceGains helped us with document control, COA automation (cost oriented automation), and supplier scorecarding. We are now able to automate our processes. That really helps us reduce the headcount from an automation point of view. It also helps us be in compliance with these BRC audits.”



Cathy Temple, Director of Global Quality Systems at Ottens Flavors, explained from a quality perspective she needs to evaluate how Ottens is doing in getting CFAs on time and compliant with the certificates of analysis. Additionally, she is looking at vendor compliance with raw materials and vendor performance. Temple explained, “TraceGains brings all these pieces together so we can track our performance in all aspects of our relationships with vendors.”



Ottens Flavors is a 127-year-old Philadelphia-based company that develops and markets flavors acrossthe globe. Ottens’ products are sold to hundreds of food manufacturers, including the major brands known throughout the U.S. and the world.



To view a video of Ottens Flavor testimonial click this link: http://www.tracegains.com/testimonials.html.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400