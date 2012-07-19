Otus Live in Care Provide Alternative to Residential Care Homes

Partridge Green, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- As the population ages, more and more old people are living longer. A result of this is that greater and greater numbers of elderly people require care. Standards in care homes in the UK have come under serious scrutiny in recent years, with large numbers of aged people to relatively few nurses, instances of abuse have risen and quality overall has gone down. This had led many to look for alternatives when it comes to elderly care.



Previously, the costs of live in care have been a deal-breaker for those looking for elderly care solutions, often being greater than those of residential homes that can have one member of staff supervising much greater numbers of aged people in a single room. However, uprooting the elderly from their homes, in which they may have spent the vast majority of their lives, can be a distressing and stressful event and have a severe impact on the wellbeing of the aged.



Now, Otus Live In Care –proud members of the UK Home Care Association- are bringing down the costs for care at home considerably, to around the same as residential care. The site is easy to use and places a premium on transparency from the outset, with a detailed introduction to the company and its managing director, testimonials from clients, information on the carers and an FAQ addressing common questions and issues surrounding this complex field. The site also features high quality, original editorials in its blog addressing key issues and facets of residential care.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We take the time to discuss in detail the personal needs of our clients, then handpick the best and most suitable Personal Carer. We provide experienced Personal Carers in the short term as well as in the long term. We can offer permanent assistance or help for a few weeks or days, assisting with recovery after illness, surgery, or to provide holiday or respite care for carers already supporting a Client. All our carers are thoroughly vetted so that we can be confident about the introductions we make.”



About Otus Live In Care

Otus Live In Care offers a personal, dependable service to introduce quality Personal Carers and companions to our Clients to allow them to live in their own homes. Otus Live In Care offers a realistic alternative to residential care homes, as live in care at home often costs less. For more information, please visit: http://www.otusliveincare.co.uk/