"Ouija Pets," Hard Enamel Collectable Ouija Pins, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Coueron, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Ouija can be a daring hobby, but a love for Ouija has been made more fun with the introduction of Ouija Pets hard enamel pins. These collectable pins, released in a five-set collection, feature a small Ouija tablet from which escape cute, colorful spirit pets in designs inspired by the cute or " kawaii " japanese art style such as a cat, demon, Cthulhu, dog (shiba), and unicorn.



Each pin, just 30 millimeters in size, is small and durable. The perfect collectable item for Ouija and kawaii enthusiasts and fans around the world, these hard metal enamel pins comes in different silver, gold, and black plate, plus pantone color variants to bring their respective designs to life. Beautifully crafted with care and fine detail, each pin is signed on the back and comes with a custom backing card featuring a mystery Ouija summoning sentence and unique packaging.



These collectable hard enamel pins are fun to show to friends, family, and Ouija enthusiasts. The pins fit stylishly on bags, jackets, and other accessories, and can also be stored in display cases or showcased with other pristine collectables.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support Ouija Pets in their manufacturing and packaging efforts. Such support will allow these fun collectable pins to come to life. Expected to be released in early June 2020, Ouija Pets will ship to early backers worldwide. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chinomiko/ouija-pets-hard-enamel-pins-collection



Supporters around the world can back Ouija Pets by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €1. But for a pledge of €10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive discounts and hard enamel pins of your choice. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Ouija Pets

Ouija Pets are designed by ChiNoMiko, an illustrator and art director from Nantes, France. Her first enamel pins on Kickstarter, Ouija Pets are fun, creative, and collectable accessories for Ouija and kawaii enthusiasts and fans around the world.



