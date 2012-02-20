Our Amazing Norway Magazine Helps Expats Living in Norway Feel More at Home

Oslo, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- Aimed at helping expats adapt to their new lives in the Kingdom of the North, the premier issue of Our Amazing Norway is now available for free to anyone living in the country. Published in both English and Lithuanian, the annual expat magazine is also available to people living anywhere in the world for a shipping and handling fee. Featuring a variety of insightful and informative articles, as well as a view of the stunning Norwegian terrain, Our Amazing Norway gives expats and foreigners an inside look at The Land of the Midnight Sun and helps them feel at home in Norway.



According to Statistics Norway, it is estimated immigrants and those born in Norway to immigrant parents account for 12.2 percent of the 5 million residents in Norway.



Our Amazing Norway provides expats with everything they need to know about living in Norway and making it a true home, including extensive information about the country’s most interesting cities, Norwegian news, local cuisine, health and happiness, socializing and making Norwegian friends, a beautiful photographic tour, adjusting to a new way of life, a cultural overview, and a multitude of local business, restaurant and service listings.



The inaugural issue also focuses on helping expats find their dream job and work in Norway. This special “Work Issue” provides readers with information such as popular job site listings, how to write a cover letter, important Norwegian job terms to know, holiday time and pay, and even a list of job opportunities.



According to another one of the magazine’s Editors and Managing Partners, Kristie Dugan, the goal of Our Amazing Norway is to make foreigners feel more like locals and less like outsiders.



“We know all the struggles that come from being a foreigner living in Norway. We know the disillusionment that happens when all the magical fairy dust fades away and reality strikes. So we wanted to offer you our experience, our knowledge and what we have learned the hard way and hope it makes your life in Norway easier,” said Dugan. “Whether you just moved to Norway or you have been here for 20 years, there is something in this magazine for everyone. It’s our dream to inspire and uplift you. It is our wish for you that everyday living in Norway begins to look more like that dream you first had when you moved here.”



People who are new in Norway, are looking to immigrate to Norway, and especially those who already live in Norway can request a free copy of the premier issue of Our Amazing Norway by visiting OurAmazingNorway.com. IOS apps for the iPad and iPhone will also be available very soon.



To offset some of the costs of this remarkably free publication, people can donate as much or as little as they wish on the site in support of the magazine’s mission to unite expats from all walks of life.



For more information or to request a free copy, visit http://www.OurAmazingNorway.com



About Our Amazing Norway

