Our Care Community Launches an Online Community for Care Seekers, Caregivers and Elder Care Experts

Havertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- OurCareCommunity.com launches an online community connecting Care Seekers, Caregivers, Elder Care Experts and Industry Professionals all with the common goal of sharing knowledge, creating bonds and enriching lives. Sons and daughters, husbands and wives and all those responsible for the care of a loved one, now have a trusted source for advice, support and conversation on elder care topics.



Our Care Community is a free resource built on the concepts of "community sourcing" and "virtual networking". The result is a forum where members pool ideas, share experiences, access the latest expert information, and find creative solutions for all their elder care needs and questions.



"We bring together the resources necessary to navigate today's landscape of elder services. Here, families seeking care for an elderly loved one can find the support and guidance needed to assist them in making decisions, such as which home care provider is best or how physical therapy can be beneficial after a loved one has a stroke" says Matt McCloskey, Managing Partner.



Our FREE service allows our users to:



- Complete an Online Care Assessment and connect with one of our knowledgeable Care Advocates who will discuss their care needs and help them locate reliable care providers in their local community.

- Read informative articles and blogs on home care, senior housing, health and well-being, hospice care, elder law and many other topics important to today's senior.

- Ask questions, find support, and participate in lively discussions with other care seekers, caregivers, and experts on matters important to seniors and their family members.

- Learn what elder care moments have been inspiring to others and share their own inspirational stories.



"Our Care Community recognizes that the senior population in this country will soon top 70 million. Now more than ever before, it's important to have a reliable, safe forum, where you can inquire, learn, and explore the world of senior care; a place you can turn to for support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week" said McCloskey



Our Care Community is a Vendome Networks Company.