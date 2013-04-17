Our Locksmith of Delray Beach Florida Launches Low Rate 24 Hour Service

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Locks are an essential but often undervalued part of modern society, keeping safe the things we value. However, they also have the potential to deprive us of what we need should we lose the key, and for those instances, we require a locksmith. Many locksmiths understand that their service is essential and abuse this privilege to charge incredible sums. Florida based Our Locksmith is different, and has recently announced a twenty four hour low rate call-out service which even offers a further discount to pensioners.



The company has grown organically since 1997 not out of aggressive marketing but out of customer referrals, which they have cultivated through a personable approach and highly competitive rates. The reputation is so positive because they put customers first, and this initiative continues that trend.



They offer locksmith services on residential and commercial properties as well as on cars, and claim to have worked with 95% of the locks commercially available, giving them unparalleled expertise and experience. Their website offers information on DIY home security to help their clients feel safer, as well as insightful guide to the history of locks so that potential customers can see how deep their expertise goes.



A spokesperson for Our Locksmith explained, “Whether you need a locksmith in Delray Beach, FL or a locksmith in Boca Raton, FL, we are the people to come to. We value good honest prices for good honest work, because we’re good honest people. That, and being humble about our services has actually gotten us a lot farther than our competitors strategy of expensive prices backed by aggressive marketing. Our new service is all about making sure that what could have been a disaster for people actually isn’t, and our pensioner’s discount is because we know they have to make their dollars stretch further. We want people to appreciate what we do for them, not feel robbed by us.”



About Our Locksmith

Since 1997 Our Locksmith has been serving the Florida community offering residential, commercial and automotive services. Along the way, they have made many friends and business associates. By treating their customer’s right their locksmith business has continued to grow by leaps and bounds even in a troubled economy due to referrals from happy customers. For more information, please visit: http://ourlocksmith.net/