Our Primary Doc Offers Medical Cost Sharing Plans and Group Health Insurance Online

Clermont, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The cost of insurance the world over is on the rise, and while many people do not have access to it as a result of these rising costs, some others do not also have access due to governments in many countries not being able to pay for it for their citizens. To nip this situation in the bud, there have been organizations and medical/healthcare services the world over, who have saddled themselves with the responsibility of providing affordable healthcare insurance to people. Our Primary Doc, a platform that provides easy access to quality healthcare, offers medical cost-sharing plans and group health insurance online.



Responding to a query, Our Primary Doc's spokesperson commented, "Access to health care has never been better! We believe it is a fundamental human right that every human should enjoy, and we stay committed to delivering great healthcare services that work for all people, regardless of their ages. Our members gain more freedom, control, and flexibility in their healthcare choices at affordable rates. Memberships give members greater access to healthcare not dictated or directed by health insurance. We offer an affordable option to people to pay for their individual or family healthcare expenses, by offering medical cost-sharing plans and group health insurance online".



The medical cost sharing plans online offered by Our Primary Doc have in participation, over two million Americans, and billions of dollars have been shared. Memberships consist of three-tier Initial unshareable Amount (IUA) options: $1000, $2,500 and $5,000. The medical cost sharing community consists of a benevolent organization, meaning that everything is done for the benefit of their members, and not for the benefit of shareholders. This structure grants them the opportunity to maintain and offer lower monthly share amounts that work well for participating members. This program is well suited to the needs of many Americans.



The spokesperson further added, "We offer a revolutionary concept that offers group health insurance alternatives. Members receive unlimited access to direct primary care, telehealth, mental health services, medical cost-sharing for large medical expenses, as well as a dedicated concierge team. For members who encounter large medical expenses, they rest assured also have access to our medical cost-sharing community. Medical cost-sharing is an alternative to group health insurance in Orlando, Florida, and our members have access to the best services at every point in time. We are the best at what we do".



The medical cost sharing service provided by Our Primary Doc works well for major illnesses or hospitalization and allows their members to focus on their wellbeing and recovery rather than worrying about unexpected medical bills.



