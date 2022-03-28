Our Story: Leathwaite's Journey to Becoming World Leaders in Executive Talent Search

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- Creating Meaningful Change Through Exceptional People - how one clear vision has made Leathwaite a specialist in executive recruitment and a leader within the industry.



Pioneering executive talent search - the early years



Leathwaite was founded in 1999 by four partners - Martin Phillips, James Rust, Neil Ejje and Andrew Wallace - on Leathwaite Road in West London. Creating a sustainable executive search business was the original objective, something that has expanded into a broad spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data and insight solutions today.



A journey of expansion



New York was the first overseas market that Leathwaite entered into all the way back in 2005. Given the thriving nature of the London business, it felt like a logical next step to the team. This proved to be the case in the following years, especially with the appointment of Paul Groce in 2018, whose tenure marked the beginning of consecutive record years of revenue. The Hong Kong office opened in 2008 to service the APAC region. Since then, Leathwaite HK has doubled headcount and expanded the firm's network across the region.



2011 was another year of expansion for Leathwaite, this time opening an office in Zurich. In addition to the base of Swiss clients, the firm could now also more effectively service those in France, Germany, Luxemburg, Spain and Italy. Apart from moving to a more spacious London HQ in 2016, Leaithwaite doubled down on existing locations until 2020. While many other enterprises were slowed down by the impact of the pandemic, Leaithwaite was able to open a new office in that challenging year in Dallas, further increasing our global reach and ability to service clients across the whole of the Americas.



Key milestones in growth

There are dynamic moments in any business that lay the foundation for expansion in the years to come and three stand out in Leaithwaite recent memory.



1. Thinking outside the box. Executive recruitment is a complex market, requiring agile solutions. In 2006 Leathwaite saw the writing on the wall in terms of the demand for executive talent on an interim basis, launching Lewthwaite's Executive Interim Practice. Today, the firm is a market leader for interim executive recruitment in Transformation, Technology, Controls and Regulatory.



2. Taking the plunge into data. This was the moment that shot the firm into new territory with the launch in 2017 of a new data and insight solution for executive pay. Today, the Pay Index is fast becoming a sector leader and has successfully undergone seed and first-round funding.



3. Working to foster greater cooperation on industry standards. Joining the Association of Executive Search Consultants in 2019 is another key milestone in the firm becoming global leaders in executive recruitment, this time with respect to driving standards across the sector as a whole.



"When Neil, James, Marty and I took the plunge to launch Leathwaite back in 1999, we had no idea that twenty-something years later we'd have gone on the journey we have. I am immensely proud of the company that Leathwaite has developed into, and this is solely as a result of the energy, enthusiasm and professionalism of the incredible people who have worked in the business." Andrew Wallace, Leathwaite Manager Partner.



